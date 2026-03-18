Home Region & Caribbean English News Collision on Saba

Collision on Saba

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Saba — On Tuesday, the 17th of March, around midnight, the emergency control room received a report of a collision on JZ Ridge Road on Saba.

Upon arrival, it was determined that a vehicle traveling from Windward Side toward The Bottom had been struck by a large rock that had rolled down from the hills. The driver attempted to swerve to avoid the rock but was unable to prevent a collision.

The driver sustained injuries and was treated by emergency medical personnel at the scene and subsequently transported to the hospital for further medical care.

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