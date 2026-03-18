COCI Launches 2026 Community Information Sessions Starting in Dutch Quarter

The St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI) is pleased to announce the start of its 2026 Community Information Sessions, beginning with residents of Dutch Quarter and surrounding areas on Thursday, March 26, 2026. This first session will be held at the Dutch Quarter Community Center from 6pm.

This initiative forms part of COCI’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the local entrepreneurial environment by ensuring that aspiring and existing business owners have access to the right information, guidance, and resources needed to start and operate legitimate businesses.

The information session will provide residents and business enthusiasts with practical guidance on how to establish and maintain a lawful business, including the essential steps for registration, compliance requirements, and other key components towards operating a successful business on St. Maarten. Participants will also learn about potential business opportunities, support services available to entrepreneurs, and the importance of operating within the formal economy.

COCI encourages residents with business aspirations, small business owners, and individuals interested in entrepreneurship to attend and take advantage of this opportunity to gain valuable insight directly from experts and representatives who will be present to answer questions and provide guidance.

Through these community outreach sessions, COCI aims to empower communities, encourage entrepreneurship, and promote responsible and sustainable business practices across St. Maarten.

Residents of Dutch Quarter and nearby communities are warmly invited to attend and participate in this informative session.

COCI looks forward to engaging with the community and supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs.

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