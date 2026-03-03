Home Local News CKAIR to meet regarding debriefing IPKO and Tripartite and discussions on the...

CKAIR to meet regarding debriefing IPKO and Tripartite and discussions on the upcoming SSS Consultation 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Permanent Committee of Kingdom Affairs and Inter-Parliamentary Relations (CKAIR) of Parliament, will meet on March 3, 2026. 

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 14.00hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. 

The agenda points are: 

  1. Debriefing IPKO and Tripartite Consultations held from February 19-23, 2026, in Aruba
  2. Discussions regarding the SSS Cooperative meeting to be held in April 2026

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. 

All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules. 

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg. 

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament and www.pearlfmradio.sx  

