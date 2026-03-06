 Cg 100 Banknote Verified by the CBCS

</noscript><iframe class=" lazy td-youtube-player" width="600" height="560" src="" data-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/MWsrTl-tO9o?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720&&&" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" allow="autoplay">

PHILIPSBURG / WILLEMSTAD — Following our previous communication regarding the video circulating on social media, we would like to provide the following update: The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) has been able to examine a Cg 100 banknote with a deviated color shade, similar to the one shown in the video.

The CBCS can confirm that the banknote we received is authentic, despite the slight variation in color.

As a general guideline, members of the public can be confident in the authenticity of a banknote when the security strip displays the moving elements and the other security features are present and functioning as intended.

Check the Caribbean guilder banknote security features on the caribbean‑guilder.com website or in the My Caribbean Guilder app, available for both Android and iOS.

We thank the community for its vigilance and continue to encourage anyone who encounters a banknote with unusual characteristics to contact the CBCS in Curaçao at +599 9 434 5510 or in Sint Maarten via +1721 542-3520.

