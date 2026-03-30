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Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding composition of a delegation to travel to Grenada and discussion on the future of the monetary union and the role and functioning of CBCS

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Parliament - File Photo

 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten –  The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on March 31, 2026.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 15.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Finance will be in attendance.

The agenda points are:

  1. Approval of composition delegation and provisions for Members of Parliament to participate in a Workshop on care for Caribbean Parliamentarians from April 16-17, 2026, in St. George’s, Grenada (IS/798/2025-2026 dated March 10, 2026)
  2. Discussion with the Minister of Finance on the future of the monetary union between Curacao and Sint Maarten and the role and functioning of the Central Bank of Curacao and Sint Maarten (IS/821/2025-2026 dated March 12, 2026)

Agenda point 2 was requested by MP D.C. Labega, MP V.V. Kotai, MP C.L. Wever, MP V.C. Jansen-Webster, MP S.D.M. Roseburg, MP R.A. Peterson, MP F.A. Meyers and MP S.A. Wescot-Williams.

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.

All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament 

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