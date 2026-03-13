CCvV sets sharper course toward 2028 during strategy day

Willemstad, Curacao — The Central Committee of Trade Unions (CCvV) sharpened its strategic course for the coming years during a strategy day held on Thursday, March 5. Representatives of the affiliated unions gathered to discuss one central question: Where should the organization stand by 2028, and which choices must be made now to get there?

After a joint opening session, the unions worked in separate groups to analyze the CCvV’s current position. They identified the organization’s strengths, vulnerabilities, and the external developments influencing its work and its role in consultations with the government regarding the legal position of civil servants.

The focus then shifted forward. In an interactive session, participants discussed how they envision the CCvV two years from now—and how they want it to be perceived by members, the media, and the government. Across the future scenarios presented by the unions, themes such as professionalization, capacity building, and communication repeatedly emerged as essential conditions for a stronger organization.

During the plenary session, these insights were translated into shared priorities. The emphasis was placed on choices that will strengthen the CCvV’s effectiveness in negotiations with the government regarding the employment conditions and legal status of civil servants.

The day concluded with concrete short-term agreements. For the next two to three months, measurable actions were defined to ensure that the outcomes of the meeting lead to real progress rather than remaining intentions on paper.

According to the CCvV, the strategy day not only fostered reflection but also resulted in stronger internal alignment and a clearer collective direction. This has laid a substantive foundation for the further development of the organization as it moves toward 2028.

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