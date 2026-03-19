Home Local News CBCS Winner of the Central Banking Currency Manager Award 2026   

CBCS Winner of the Central Banking Currency Manager Award 2026   

63

 

Willemstad/Philipsburg – The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) has been named  the winner of the prestigious Currency Manager Award 2026 by Central Banking this year. This  award is part of the annual Central Banking Awards, which recognize excellence in the central  banking community worldwide. The CBCS is receiving this distinction for the successful  introduction of the Caribbean guilder in 2025. 

“The introduction of the Caribbean guilder has been one of the CBCS’s most significant  undertakings in recent history. Being selected as the recipient of Central Banking’s Currency  Manager Award is a profound honor for our institution. This award shows what is possible for a  small central bank when a professional and enthusiastic team is working relentlessly in close  cooperation with trusted partners and advisors”, Richard Doornbosch, CBCS-president stated. 

The Central Banking Awards were judged by a panel made up of members of the Central Banking  Editorial Team and Editorial Advisory Board, based on their analysis, benchmarking, and reporting. According to the judges, the successful introduction of the Caribbean guilder demonstrates that  small teams that develop and execute a well-considered plan consistently, while taking on expert  advice where needed, pays off. 

Christopher Jeffery, Chairman of the Central Banking Awards Committee, said: “The CBCS’s  success in converting skepticism into ownership through a clear multilingual outreach, neutral  islandthemed design and nextgeneration security has strengthened monetary sovereignty and  public trust.” 

The Central Banking Awards are being presented for the 13th time this year and are based on more  than three decades of independent and in-depth analysis of developments within central banks  worldwide. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

© 721new.com - 2022-2023 All Rights reserved
MORE STORIES

CPS Reminds Women to Sign-up for Free Breast Exam & Health...

Headlines & Top Stories

Friday is World Oral Health Day – “A Happy Mouth is…A...

Local News

Sint Maarten participates in CARIBE WAVE 2026 tsunami wave exercise 

Headlines & Top Stories

Provisional Profit Tax Due by March 31, 2026

Headlines & Top Stories