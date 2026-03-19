CBCS Winner of the Central Banking Currency Manager Award 2026   

Willemstad/Philipsburg – The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) has been named the winner of the prestigious Currency Manager Award 2026 by Central Banking this year. This award is part of the annual Central Banking Awards, which recognize excellence in the central banking community worldwide. The CBCS is receiving this distinction for the successful introduction of the Caribbean guilder in 2025.

“The introduction of the Caribbean guilder has been one of the CBCS’s most significant undertakings in recent history. Being selected as the recipient of Central Banking’s Currency Manager Award is a profound honor for our institution. This award shows what is possible for a small central bank when a professional and enthusiastic team is working relentlessly in close cooperation with trusted partners and advisors”, Richard Doornbosch, CBCS-president stated.

The Central Banking Awards were judged by a panel made up of members of the Central Banking Editorial Team and Editorial Advisory Board, based on their analysis, benchmarking, and reporting. According to the judges, the successful introduction of the Caribbean guilder demonstrates that small teams that develop and execute a well-considered plan consistently, while taking on expert advice where needed, pays off.

Christopher Jeffery, Chairman of the Central Banking Awards Committee, said: “The CBCS’s success in converting skepticism into ownership through a clear multilingual outreach, neutral island‑themed design and next‑generation security has strengthened monetary sovereignty and public trust.”

The Central Banking Awards are being presented for the 13th time this year and are based on more than three decades of independent and in-depth analysis of developments within central banks worldwide.

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