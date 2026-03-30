Home Local News CBCS Shares Outcome of IMF Transparency Code Review and Commits to Further Improvements 

CBCS Shares Outcome of IMF Transparency Code Review and Commits to Further Improvements 

240

 

Willemstad / Philipsburg — The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) today  presents the results of the IMF’s Central Bank Transparency (CBT) Code Review. The CBT  Review is an in-depth assessment designed to evaluate how openly and clearly the CBCS  communicates and operates across its core responsibilities, including governance, policy  development, daily operations, performance reporting, and engagement with government and  stakeholders. The CBCS welcomes the recommendations received to further enhance its  transparency and strengthen the CBCS’ disclosures and communication practices. 

Last year the CBCS requested the CBT review, reflecting its longstanding commitment to  strengthening transparency, accountability, and public trust. The review provided the CBCS with a  valuable opportunity for institutional reflection. The process engaged a multidisciplinary team  across several divisions of the CBCS and enabled a comprehensive assessment of the CBCS’ 

transparency practices, including how information is disclosed to the public. In addition, the IMF  administered a digital survey and conducted in-person meetings in both Curaçao and Sint Maarten  to complement the assessment with input from key stakeholders. Collectively, these elements  supported the identification of areas for improvement and targeted enhancements to further  strengthen transparency and accountability. As the IMF notes, transparency is an essential pillar for  supporting an effective central bank and safeguarding institutional credibility. 

The CBCS notes that the IMF recognizes the significant strides made in recent years to enhance  openness, communication, and stakeholder engagement. In its review, the IMF highlighted  substantial improvements in the CBCS’ communication practices, including more frequent  publications, multilingual outreach, expanded use of digital channels, and clearer reporting on  core functions. Stakeholders surveyed by the IMF also acknowledged notable progress, giving the  CBCS favorable ratings for overall transparency and accessibility of information. 

The IMF further commended the CBCS for its highly transparent monetary policy framework,  including clear disclosure of objectives, instruments, and the rationale for the currency peg. The 

review also praised the CBCS’ publication of comprehensive analyses such as the Financial Stability  Report, its welldefined approach to reserve management, and its consistent communication of  supervisory policies, consumer protection measures, and AML/CFT guidelines. 

The CBCS reviewed all recommendations and has already identified concrete actions to further  enhance transparency. All actions arising from the CBT Review have been integrated into the  CBCS’ Strategic Plan 2026–2028, ensuring sustained commitment in the coming years. 

“This exercise reflects our firm belief that transparency is essential to maintaining trust and  ensuring that the public keeps us accountable,” stated CBCS President Richard Doornbosch. “We  welcome the IMF’s constructive guidance and will continue to build on the progress already  made.” 

The CBCS thanks the IMF Mission Team for their professional and effective guidance during the  mission. The Board also extends its sincere appreciation to CBCS staff for their dedicated support  throughout the review process, as well as to external stakeholders for their constructive  engagement and willingness to collaborate. 

The detailed Central Bank Transparency Code Review Report is available on our website:  https://www.centralbank.cw/about-the-bank/governance-risk-and-compliance 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

© 721new.com - 2022-2023 All Rights reserved
MORE STORIES

Foresee Foundation Co-Hosts Regional Webinar and Networking Session to Strengthen Youth...

Local News

The ombudsman calls upon Elmar, SETAR, Web Aruba and Serlimar to...

English News

Caribbean Airlines progressing towards long term sustainability

English News

Statia joins George Washington University partnership to raise tourism standards and...

English News