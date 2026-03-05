CBCS sending a statement about a video claiming of a Cg 100 banknote with a different color shade

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — As we have received some questions concerning a video circulating on social media, we are hereby sending a statement by the CBCS:

The Centrale Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS) has taken note of a video currently circulating on social media showing a Cg 100 banknote with a different color shade than the official one. At this time, neither the CBCS nor the Police Department have received the banknote shown in this video and therefore have not yet been able to examine it or confirm its authenticity.



In case of doubt, we advise the public to check the security features of their banknotes. To verify the security features, check https://www.caribbean-guilder.com/banknotes-security-features or the My Caribbean Guilder app.

Furthermore, The CBCS invites the individual in possession of the banknote shown in the video or a similar one to contact us at 434 5510 to present the note for an examination. A thorough analysis will allow us to determine its authenticity and take appropriate action if necessary.

We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates should further information become available.

Like this: Like Loading...