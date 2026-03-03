Caribbean-Wide Transformational Coach Haydée Hermans to Keynote Women’s Day Gala 2026: “Give to Gain”

The chic event organised by the St. Eustatius Tourism Development Foundation takes place on Saturday 11 March at the Community Centre in Oranjestad

ORANJESTAD, ST. EUSTATIUS — What would it mean to give so freely of your knowledge, your time, your heart that in return you became the most powerful version of yourself? That is the question transformational coach and emotional mastery specialist Haydée Hermans, will bring to life at the Women’s Day Gala on Saturday, 11 March, at the Community Centre. Women who attend her keynote, “Give to Gain: The Power of Reciprocity & Support,” will leave understanding not just the philosophy, but the lived, practical reality, of how giving is the surest path to personal growth, deeper connection, and lasting impact in their communities.

Hermans, a transformational coach, emotional mastery specialist, and CEO of Soul Garden Curaçao, will guide attendees through a deeply personal and professionally rich exploration of what it truly means to give. With over a decade of coaching hundreds of individuals and leading workshops across the Caribbean and beyond, Hermans brings a rare combination of corporate insight and spiritual wisdom to the stage.

Drawing from her journey from senior business analyst at Curaçao’s largest bank to founding multiple empowerment organizations, Hermans will share how the act of giving — from knowledge, time, and presence — becomes the most powerful investment a woman can make in herself and in others. Attendees will leave with a renewed understanding of emotional literacy, the science of emotions and energy, and practical strategies they can apply immediately in their personal and professional lives.

“I have learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but they will never forget how you made them feel,” reflects Hermans, citing her favourite quote by Maya Angelou. “My goal is for every woman who attends to feel that spark — the realisation that by giving from the heart, they too grow, heal, and evolve.”

This marks Hermans’ return to Statia, having spoken at the island’s Women’s Day event in 2019. This year she returns as keynote speaker with expanded expertise in emotional freedom technique, somatic therapy, and leadership coaching.

An Exceptional Lineup of Speakers

Keynote — Haydée Hermans, MBA: “Give to Gain: The Power of Reciprocity & Support” — Co-founder of Sisters’ Power Foundation, Curemotion, and member of the Curaçao Wellness Association, Hermans has sparked transformation in thousands of lives across the Caribbean through her work in emotional mastery and emotional literacy.

Guest Speaker — Nailah Abdullah: “Balancing the Scales” — A certified professional coach and founder of The Relationship Detox, Nailah holds a master’s in clinical social work and over a decade of experience in mental health therapy. With deep personal roots in Statia, she is passionate about breaking generational cycles and empowering women across the Caribbean region.

Special Guest Speaker — Silvetty de la Paz: CEO of Nostra Growth and Femina by Nostra Growth, and founder of the SHE Leads Conference held across Curaçao, Aruba, and Colombia. Silvetty has built a global community of 1,000+ women leaders across more than 20 countries, championing feminine leadership and the importance of women supporting women.

Like this: Like Loading...