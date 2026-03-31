Caribbean Airlines progressing towards long term sustainability

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad — Caribbean Airlines is aware of recent public discussions following a media report. The airline reassures customers, partners and stakeholders that operations continue as normal.

The airline’s Board of Directors categorically rejects any rumours suggesting that Caribbean Airlines is facing closure. There has been no discussion regarding the closure of the airline.

Caribbean Airlines continues to actively review its operations as part of on-going efforts to strengthen the business and position the airline on a more stable and sustainable footing. These efforts are focused on ensuring the delivery of reliable service and maintaining strong connectivity across the airline’s network.

Work on the airline’s audited financial statements is well underway. Additionally, the airline is progressing the recruitment of key senior management positions to further strengthen leadership and support long-term strategic direction.

Caribbean Airlines thanks all customers and stakeholders for their continued confidence and assures that every effort is being made to ensure the airline’s long-term sustainability and continued service to the region.

For the latest updates and announcements relating to the operations of the airline, customers are encouraged to check the Caribbean Airlines website and official social media channels.

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