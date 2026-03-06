CAB Supports Regional Launch of the Nature Reporting Preparer Forum

The Caribbean Association of Banks (CAB), in collaboration with the UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) and the Global Caribbean Blue Carbon (GCBC), successfully launched the Nature Reporting Preparer Forum—an important new initiative jointly developed by the partnership. This first‑of‑its‑kind programme is tailored specifically for financial institutions in the Caribbean and aims to build the region’s capacity to assess, manage, and disclose nature‑related risks in alignment with emerging global standards.

The opening session, held on March 4, 2026, began with remarks from CAB’s Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Wendy Delmar, who highlighted the importance of strengthening the Caribbean’s preparedness for nature‑related financial reporting. She underscored the collective responsibility of the region’s financial sector to incorporate nature considerations into strategic decision‑making and to support long‑term environmental stewardship across the Caribbean.

During the launch, participants were introduced to several key foundational elements, including:

The fundamentals of the Taskforce on Nature‑related Financial Disclosures (TNFD)

The climate–nature nexus and systemic nature‑related risks

Global biodiversity frameworks influencing nature‑related action

The programme’s structure, objectives, and expected outcomes



The Nature Reporting Preparer Forum represents a significant advancement in the Caribbean’s sustainable finance landscape. Over the coming months, the programme will deliver a series of hybrid sessions combining technical instruction, practical exercises, regional case studies, and opportunities for peer exchange.

As a committed partner, CAB will continue to support this collaborative effort to enhance the region’s leadership in sustainable finance and to help safeguard the Caribbean’s unique ecosystems.

