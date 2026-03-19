Home Headlines & Top Stories Brug Maintains On-Site Cabinet Presence at Hope Estate Community Help  Desk, until...

Brug Maintains On-Site Cabinet Presence at Hope Estate Community Help  Desk, until Next District. 

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Minister Richinel Brug

 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On Wednesday, January 21, 2026, Minister Richinel Brug initiated a new community outreach  project as part of his commitment to be more present in the neighborhoods. Rather than operating  solely from the Government Administration Building, the Minister began holding Cabinet hours  at the Community Help Desk in Hope Estate on a rotating basis. 

The Ministry considers this a tangible step toward bringing government closer to the people,  particularly residents of Sucker Garden and surrounding communities. 

During this period, the Minister and his Cabinet provided direct public access on Mondays,  Wednesdays, and Fridays between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Residents were encouraged to walk  in, schedule appointments, and engage directly with the Minister and his team—creating a space  for open dialogue, problem-solving, and community connection. 

Throughout the engagement period, the Cabinet addressed a wide range of matters, including  assistance for seniors with GEBE relief registration, questions regarding financial assistance  procedures, SZV-related concerns, and follow-ups on previously submitted complaints. The  Communty Center also served as a platform for residents to share constructive suggestions aimed  at improving services within the Ministry. 

A number of cases required coordination with other ministries, prompting inter-ministerial  collaboration. In such instances, The Minister and his Cabinet initiated discussions with other  ministries to ensure coordinated decision-making. Where matters fell entirely under the  responsibility of another ministry, residents were guided accordingly. Many individuals  expressed appreciation simply for being heard—highlighting the value of accessibility and  empathy in governance. 

“This rotating community-based approach will continue in other districts as well.”, stated  Minister Brug. For now, the Minister of VSA and his cabinet will remain at the Community  Center in Hope Estate until the end of March. Based on feedback received, the Cabinet has also  recognized the importance of introducing walk-in hours after 5:00 p.m., allowing individuals  who are unable to visit during regular working hours the opportunity to access the Community  Help Desk and seek assistance.

Starting March 16st, 2026, the new walk-in hours will be: 

Monday: 10:00 am to 12:00 pm  

Wednesday: 10:00 am to 12:00 pm 

Friday: 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm 

The public is warmly invited to engage with the Minister and his team as this outreach initiative  continues across Sint Maarten.

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