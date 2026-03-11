Break-in at Receiver’s Office and Post Services office on Soualiga Road

POND ISLAND, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is currently investigating a break-in that occurred at the Receiver’s Office located on Soualiga Road.

Police Central Dispatch received a report from the office indicating that an unknown individual(s) had broken into the Receiver’s Office and stolen an unknown amount of money.

During the incident, the suspect(s) also forced their way into the nearby Post Services office, where several items were taken. Detectives and forensic personnel are currently on the scene conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the break-in and to identify those responsible.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten urges anyone who may have information related to this incident to contact the police station or call the anonymous tip line at 9300.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.