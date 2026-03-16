BHRO President Addresses CSW70 on Peace, Justice, and Women’s Leadership

Bonaire’s Voice Reaches the United Nations: The President of the Bonaire Human Rights Organization, Davika Bissessar Shaw, delivered an impactful and eloquent address during a High-Level Dialogue during the 70th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70) held at United Nations Church Center.

During her intervention at “The Role of Woman Toward a Global Peace Charter Based on Non-Violence” dialogue organized by PANGEE ONG and International Public Diplomacy Organization, President Bissessar Shaw highlighted the importance of women’s leadership, dignity, and justice while bringing international attention to the voice and peaceful struggle of the people of Bonaire.

In her remarks, she stated: “Our struggle remains peaceful, guided by dignity, justice, and the belief that international law must protect even the smallest, most vulnerable peoples.”

President Bissessar Shaw also underscored the vital role that women from small island communities play in advocating for human rights, equality, and peaceful solutions within the international system.

The Peace Charter Initiative promotes non-violence, dialogue, and the protection of life and human dignity through the inclusive participation of communities, civil society, indigenous peoples, and international partners in peaceful processes. Its principles reinforce a peaceful struggle grounded in international law and human rights within the United Nations system to ensure the voice, dignity, and future of peoples as the Bonerians are respected.

The participation of the Bonaire Human Rights Organization at CSW70 ensures that the voices of the people of Bonaire—especially women—are heard in global discussions on justice, equality, and human dignity. CSW is the leading UN body advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment.

President Bissessar Shaw of BHRO, urges women of Bonaire to join the movement for human dignity and justice. Participate in our workshops to become trained Human Rights Instructors and official BHRO Ambassadors, empowering communities through education and advocacy.

Our goal is to train 5,000 people by 2030 through our Human Rights workshops and teacher’s courses, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

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