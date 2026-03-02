Arrest of Suspect in Ongoing Jewelry Robbery Investigation

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) continues its firm and coordinated efforts to combat the series of jewelry robberies that have been impacting the community during the year 2025. As part of these ongoing investigative operations, another suspect has been taken into custody.

On Saturday, February 28, 2026, a male suspect identified by the initials M.Y.F. was arrested at a residence on A.Th. Illidge Road. The arrest was carried out by officers of KPSM in connection with one of the jewelry robberies that took place at a hotel in the Oyster Pond area during the year 2025. The suspect has been brought to the police station in Philipsburg where he is being held for further questioning

The investigation into this case remains active, and additional arrests in connection with these jewelry robbery investigations are not excluded.

KPSM remains fully committed to identifying and apprehending all individuals involved in these serious criminal acts. The Police Force urges anyone with information related to these robberies to come forward and assist the investigation.

