Appointment of Director CBCS Office in Sint Maarten 

Philipsburg – The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) announces the appointment of Ms. Nicole Marlin as Director of its Sint Maarten office, effective April 1, 2026. The appointment follows a careful recruitment process undertaken in consultation with the Supervisory Board.

Ms. Marlin is a chartered accountant (RA) and has extensive experience in the private and public sector. Most recently, she served as Senior Specialist/Chief of Staff at the Cabinet of the Minister of Finance of Sint Maarten. Her previous experience also includes a management position at Stichting Overheidsaccountantsbureau (SOAB) and an earlier role as Senior Associate – Assurance at PwC Accountants N.V.

As Director, Ms. Marlin will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the CBCS office in Sint Maarten and will make an important contribution to the implementation of the CBCS’s tasks and objectives within the monetary union. She will also represent the CBCS in Sint Maarten.

The CBCS welcomes Ms. Marlin and wishes her every success in her new capacity.

Like this: Like Loading...