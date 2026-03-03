Home Headlines & Top Stories Appointment of Director CBCS Office in Sint Maarten 

Appointment of Director CBCS Office in Sint Maarten 

245

 

Philipsburg – The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) announces the  appointment of Ms. Nicole Marlin as Director of its Sint Maarten office, effective April 1, 2026. The appointment follows a careful recruitment process undertaken in consultation with the  Supervisory Board. 

Ms. Marlin is a chartered accountant (RA) and has extensive experience in the private and public  sector. Most recently, she served as Senior Specialist/Chief of Staff at the Cabinet of the Minister  of Finance of Sint Maarten. Her previous experience also includes a management position at  Stichting Overheidsaccountantsbureau (SOAB) and an earlier role as Senior Associate – Assurance  at PwC Accountants N.V. 

As Director, Ms. Marlin will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the CBCS office in  Sint Maarten and will make an important contribution to the implementation of the CBCS’s tasks  and objectives within the monetary union. She will also represent the CBCS in Sint Maarten.  

The CBCS welcomes Ms. Marlin and wishes her every success in her new capacity.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

© 721new.com - 2022-2023 All Rights reserved
MORE STORIES

Police identify victim in South Hill murder case, confirm no arrests...

English News

CPS reminds persons to get their seasonal flu shot. The most effective intervention...

Local News

Additional Bridge Openings for the 46th Edition of the St. Maarten...

Headlines & Top Stories

Establishment of Monuments Council and New Steps to Protect Saba’s Heritage 

English News