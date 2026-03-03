Additional Bridge Openings for the 46th Edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta

PORT ST. MAARTEN – Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) advises motorists that in connection with the 46th edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, scheduled for March 5–8, an adjusted Simpson Bay Bridge opening schedule will be in effect in addition to the regular daily openings.

The temporary schedule is intended to facilitate the safe and efficient movement of regatta participants and marine traffic during the event period.

From Thursday, March 5 through Sunday, March 8, the following morning bridge openings will apply: 9:00 AM — Outbound Extra Opening Regatta participants.

During the afternoon hours, the schedule will be as follows: 15:00 PM — Inbound Extra Opening Regatta Participants.

Motorists are strongly urged to pay close attention to the bridge stop lights and booms and to fully respect all signals once activated, as these indicate that the bridge will be opening.

Compliance is essential in the interest of public safety and the smooth flow of vehicular and marine traffic.

The Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority Corporation (SLAC) further advises tour operators to take the additional bridge openings into account when planning tour routes during the regatta period to avoid unnecessary delays.

The regular scheduled daily Simpson Bay bridge openings remain in effect: 8:30 AM Outbound; 9:30 AM Inbound; 10:30 AM Outbound; 11:30 AM Inbound; 14:00 Inbound; 16:00 Outbound; and 17:00 Inbound.

The Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) family extends best wishes to all participants, residents, and visitors for a safe and serious fun 46th edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta.

