A new development has emerged regarding the Curaçaohuis in The Hague. Acting director Martha Semil has been temporarily denied access to the office following concerns about personnel and financial matters.

Semil has been required to hand over her keys, access passes, and work accounts, and she may not leave the Netherlands without permission from Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas. According to Pisas, the measure is necessary to allow an ongoing investigation into possible misconduct to proceed without interference. The restriction is in place until March 31, with the option to extend it.

This follows the earlier resignation of Minister Plenipotentiary Carlson Manuel, who stepped down after criticism of his performance. Leadership of the Curaçaohuis has now been transferred to the Secretary‑General of General Affairs to restore stability and order.

