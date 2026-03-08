A Moment to Lead: CHTA Marks International Women’s Day with Call to Advance Caribbean Women Across the Region

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. –– On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association (CHTA) celebrates Caribbean women who power the region’s tourism industry and calls on its members and industry partners to move from recognition to action.

This year’s International Women’s Day campaign theme, “Give To Gain,” speaks directly to the heart of what drives Caribbean tourism forward: when the industry supports and elevates the women who lead properties, manage teams, run tourism-related businesses, serve on boards, and welcome guests each day across the Caribbean’s many hotels, restaurants, and tourism enterprises, the entire region gains. Their leadership strengthens competitiveness, fuels innovation and builds the economic resilience upon which the hospitality and tourism sector depends.

From Recognition to Action: CHTA’s Call to the Industry

CHTA is encouraging members and hospitality stakeholders across the Caribbean to take meaningful action in three areas:

Mentorship and Leadership Development

Leadership pipelines must be intentionally built. CHTA calls on members to nominate emerging female professionals to engage with the CHTA Young Leaders Forum and invites senior leaders to actively mentor and sponsor women within their organizations and through their national hotel and tourism associations and CHTA initiatives. Structured mentorship within hospitality businesses is one of the most direct investments the industry can make in its own future.

Resources and Informed Leadership

Forward-thinking leadership requires informed workplace practices. CHTA encourages members to review available resources addressing gender bias and inclusive workplace practices, including relevant materials from organizations such as the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), to evaluate leadership pathways, strengthen inclusive practices and foster environments where talent is retained and developed. Inclusive workplaces are not only the right thing to build — they also drive stronger business performance.

Visibility and Representation

The stories of women shaping Caribbean hospitality and tourism must be told. CHTA encourages members to highlight female leaders and professionals within their organizations, nominate representatives to be featured through the Women in Tourism Caribbean platform, and ensure women are visible as industry spokespeople. Visibility inspires the next generation and reflects the true talent of Caribbean hospitality.

Across the Caribbean, women contribute at every level of tourism: as general managers and executives, as entrepreneurs and tourism service providers, as tourism board leaders and destination marketers, and as the frontline professionals who define the guest experience. CHTA is proud that this leadership extends throughout the association itself, with three of the past five CHTA presidents being women, and female leaders at the helm of numerous National Hotel and Tourism Associations across the region.

“The women of Caribbean hospitality are not only contributing to this industry; they are shaping its future,” said CHTA President Sanovnik Destang, who is Executive Director of the woman owned and operated Bay Gardens Resorts in Saint Lucia. “International Women’s Day is an important moment of recognition, but recognition alone is not enough. We are asking our members and partners to take tangible steps: to mentor, to create pathways, and to ensure the next generation of female leaders has every opportunity to rise.”

CHTA CEO Vanessa Ledesma echoed the call: “Caribbean tourism has always been built by the hands and vision of extraordinary women. What we must do now is be intentional about building leadership pipelines, about creating inclusive workplaces, and about making sure women’s contributions are visible and celebrated. That is how we strengthen this industry for the long term.”

“International Women’s Day is not only a moment of recognition; it is a moment to lead,” added Ledesma. “CHTA will continue to serve as a convener of leadership and a catalyst for opportunity, and we invite every member and partner across the region to join us in turning commitment into action.”

Throughout the month of March, CHTA will spotlight each of these action areas through its channels, inviting ongoing engagement from members and the broader industry.

