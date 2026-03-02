84 person obtain Dutch Citizenship during first Naturalization Ceremonies of 2026

HARBOUR VIEW, PHILIPSBURG — On Tuesday February 17, 2026, the first naturalization ceremonies of 2026 were held at the Cabinet of the Governor of Sint Maarten. During two separate ceremonies, a total of 84 individuals took the declaration of allegiance before the Governor of Sint Maarten, His Excellency Mr. Ajamu G. Baly, and in so doing formally obtained their Dutch citizenship.

The newly declared Dutch citizens represent 19 different nationalities across the community of Sint Maarten. In his address to the attendees, Governor Baly emphasized the significance of Dutch nationality and highlighted the core values of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. He also pointed out the rights and responsibilities that accompany citizenship and the connection with the Sint Maarten community and the Kingdom.

Dutch nationality can be acquired in several ways, that is automatically at birth if at least one parent is Dutch, through adoption or acknowledgment, or through formal procedures such as the option or naturalization process.

These procedures are governed by stringent requirements under the Kingdom Act on Dutch Nationality. To honor the importance of the completion of this important milestone, the Governor’s Cabinet organizes naturalization ceremonies for all individuals who obtain Dutch nationality through the option or naturalization procedure. Attendance at the naturalization ceremony is mandatory and must be done within one year of the decision being rendered.

These ceremonies mark the first naturalization events of the year. By publicly marking this milestone, the Cabinet wishes to promote awareness and understanding of the process regarding acquiring Dutch citizenship.

Like this: Like Loading...