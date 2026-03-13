2026 SMVTS Career Fair 

The St. Maarten Vocational Training School (SMVTS) successfully hosted its annual Career Fair, providing students with meaningful exposure to career pathways, vocational skills, and employment opportunities under the theme “Opening Windows to New Opportunities.” Supportive and dedicated organizations such as Sint Maarten Library, Collective Prevention Services, The White and Yellow Cross Foundation, Ambulance Department, University of St. Martin, SpinYou360, The AC Guy, King Vers, Bridge Concepts & Designs and Excellent Drivers were in attendance.

The event was designed to empower students, by connecting them with professionals and organizations committed to workforce development and inclusion. Throughout the day, students engaged in interactive discussions, presentations, and hands-on demonstrations, gaining valuable insight into real-world work environments and training options available to them.

Student ushers played an integral role in the success of the event by welcoming and assisting participating organizations, while the wider student body rotated through booths set up across classrooms on the SMVTS campus. This structured approach allowed students to explore multiple career options in an organized and supportive setting.

Organized by the SMVTS Career Counselor, the Career Fair was widely regarded as a success and underscored the importance of sustained collaboration between educational institutions and the professional community. Through initiatives such as this, SMVTS continues to reaffirm its commitment to preparing students for independence, employability, and lifelong success.

SMVTS extends sincere appreciation to all participating organizations and individuals who contributed their time, expertise, and encouragement to inspire the next generation of workers.

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