Home Headlines & Top Stories 2026 SMVTS Career Fair 

2026 SMVTS Career Fair 

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The St. Maarten Vocational Training School (SMVTS) successfully hosted its annual Career  Fair, providing students with meaningful exposure to career pathways, vocational skills, and  employment opportunities under the theme “Opening Windows to New Opportunities.” Supportive and dedicated organizations such as Sint Maarten Library, Collective Prevention  Services, The White and Yellow Cross Foundation, Ambulance Department, University of St.  Martin, SpinYou360, The AC Guy, King Vers, Bridge Concepts & Designs and Excellent  Drivers were in attendance.  

The event was designed to empower students, by connecting them with professionals and  organizations committed to workforce development and inclusion. Throughout the day, students  engaged in interactive discussions, presentations, and hands-on demonstrations, gaining valuable  insight into real-world work environments and training options available to them. 

Student ushers played an integral role in the success of the event by welcoming and assisting  participating organizations, while the wider student body rotated through booths set up across  classrooms on the SMVTS campus. This structured approach allowed students to explore  multiple career options in an organized and supportive setting. 

Organized by the SMVTS Career Counselor, the Career Fair was widely regarded as a success  and underscored the importance of sustained collaboration between educational institutions and  the professional community. Through initiatives such as this, SMVTS continues to reaffirm its  commitment to preparing students for independence, employability, and lifelong success. 

SMVTS extends sincere appreciation to all participating organizations and individuals who  contributed their time, expertise, and encouragement to inspire the next generation of workers.

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