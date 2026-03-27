2026 Motor Vehicle Tax Controls Begin March 30

Philipsburg – The Sint Maarten Tax Administration and the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) hereby inform all motorists that controls on the payment of the 2026 Motor Vehicle Tax will commence on Monday, March 30, 2026.

All vehicles incl. motorbikes are required to visibly display their number plate(s) along with the 2026 QR Code Sticker. Motorists must ensure that their motor vehicle tax is fully paid and that all required items are properly displayed prior to March 30.

Motorcyclists who have not yet received their MF number plate(s) must present proof of payment during controls. This is a temporary measure and will remain in effect until the plates become available, at which time a subsequent announcement will be made.

In accordance with Article 25 of the Motor Vehicle Tax Ordinance, drivers and vehicle owners who fail to comply may be subject to a fine. Additionally, non-compliant vehicles may be confiscated.

If your vehicle is confiscated, you must first visit the Receivers Office on Pond Island with your valid insurance certificate and inspection card to settle the outstanding Motor Vehicle Tax and inform the cashier that your vehicle has been confiscated. Upon payment, a release form will be issued, which must be presented to the towing company to retrieve your vehicle.

Motorists should note that towing fees may amount to up to $100.00, in addition to a storage fee of $30.00 per day. Furthermore, a fine of up to CG. 300.00 may be issued by KPSM, which must be paid at the Government Administration Building.

If you have made your payment online and have not yet collected your number plate(s) or QR Code Sticker, you are urged to do so promptly to avoid delays and additional expenses.

The Sint Maarten Tax Administration and KPSM strongly urge motorists to take the necessary steps now to ensure full compliance and avoid unnecessary fines, penalties, and inconvenience, as strict controls will be carried out.

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