Home Local News 2025 Income Tax Returns Due June 1, 2026 

2025 Income Tax Returns Due June 1, 2026 

196

 

Philipsburg – The Inspectorate of Taxes announces that the deadline to submit the 2025  Income Tax Return Forms A & B is June 1, 2026. Invitations to file the 2025 Income Tax  Return are being sent by regular mail. Taxpayers who do not receive an invitation to file are  obliged to request such. 

The 2025 Income Tax Return Forms have been available as of January 1, 2026, and can be  downloaded from the Tax Administration’s website www.tax.sx under the ‘Documents’ tab  or through the Government’s online services portal at  

http://onlineservices.sintmaartengov.org. Taxpayers who have not yet registered for an e login must do so via the portal to access online services. 

Taxpayers requiring an extension to file their tax return must submit a request on or before  June 1, 2026, providing a valid reason. Spouses are reminded to submit a single joint tax  return form. 

Completed tax return forms must be submitted at the Front Office of the Tax  Administration, located at the Vineyard Building, as email submissions are not legally  permitted. Those without internet access may obtain a copy of the form from the Tax  Administration. To ensure proof of submission, taxpayers should bring a copy of the  completed form to be stamped upon delivery. 

For more information or assistance, please contact the Tax Administration by telephone at  542-2143, 542-3782, 542-3839, or 542-3840, via WhatsApp at 556-3699, or by email at  taxinfo@sintmaartengov.org.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

© 721new.com - 2022-2023 All Rights reserved
MORE STORIES

Police investigating armed robbery involving visitors in Colebay

Headlines & Top Stories

Traffic Check on Saba and Fire at Apartment Complex on Sint Eustatius

English News

Rising Cost of Elderly Care Places Heavy Burden on Families, Says...

Headlines & Top Stories

Government Website Back Online and Services Fully Accessible

Local News