UPDATE: Well known senior prison guard / sportsman was arrested for allegedly being in a relationship with a minor

Former Prison Head arrested by National Detectives

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (OM) – A former head of the Pointe Blanche Prison, initials A.B., was arrested on Monday, February 2, 2026, in connection with an ongoing investigation into a sexual offence involving a minor.

The arrest was carried out by the National Detectives, under the guidance of the Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten.

The suspect is currently in custody and is being questioned by law enforcement.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case and in consideration of the interests of the victim, no further details can be provided at this stage. The investigation is ongoing.

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – Information reaching our newsdesk is saying a well known senior prison guard and president of Sint Maarten Judo association was arrested for allegedly being intimate with a minor.



On Monday the detective of the landsrecherche arrested a man for allegedly being in a relationship with a minor.

(Correction: Earlier we stated it was KPSM detective but it was a mistake. Is the landsrecherche is the one with this case).

