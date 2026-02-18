Victim Support Services Engages Women Parliamentarians in Dialogue on Strengthening Protection and Policy for Survivors

Sint Maarten — “There’s something powerful about women shaping policy.” These were the words of Cassandra Richardson, Director of Victim Support Services (VSS), as her team welcomed members of the Women’s Caucus of Parliament to the VSS Headquarters for a private engagement focused on survivor protection, legislative reform, and strengthening national support systems.

Victim Support Services is a foundation funded mainly by the Ministry of Justice. The agency continues to play a critical role in advocacy, survivor care, and public awareness across Sint Maarten.

In attendance were Chairlady of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams, Members of Parliament Veronica Jansen-Webster, Sjamira Roseburg, and Ludmilla de Weever, who engaged directly with VSS leadership, staff, and invited clients to better understand the lived realities of survivors and the urgent need for policy advancement.

A highlight of the evening included a thought-provoking poetic presentation by Ramona Riley of Prominent Women, underscoring the importance of women legislators championing issues of abuse, inequality, and justice affecting all genders.

During the closed session, several VSS clients; described as “victors” bravely shared personal testimonies involving workplace harassment, molestation of minors, and domestic violence. Particular concern was raised regarding situations in which immigration dependency is used as a tool of coercion, leaving victims fearful of reporting abuse due to threats of deportation or family separation.

Internal discussions cried out for the urgent need for:

Stronger legislative protection for minors against sexual abuse and exploitation

Safeguards for spouses facing control, and immigration-related threats of deportation, no alimony

Workplace protections preventing continued harassment after formal complaints

Better collaboration between law enforcement, court systems, SMMC, SZV and Victim Support Services

Added public awareness of survivor rights, financial restitution, and pathways to safety

Members of Parliament and the women’s caucus, MP Veronica Jansen – Webster and Sjamira Roseburg graciously reflected on knowledge gained from recent regional parliamentary engagement in Trinidad and Tobago, where lawmakers exchanged strategies to combat technological abuse, support voiceless victims, and strengthen survivor-centered legislation.

Victim Support Services reaffirmed that healing begins when survivor stories are acknowledged as truthful and when our local systems respond with dignity, care, protection, and empowerment. The VSS called for continued legislative partnership to ensure that women, men, and children living in fear of partner abuse and control, and persons harassed in the work environment are protected and supported through meaningful, enforceable policy.

VSS encouraged the caucus of women to utilize the important information, knowledge and skill the agency along with their survivor partners can share in order to lend advice throughout the potential draft legislative framework process, given the loopholes that the survivors encounter when they should be simply focusing on receiving assistance in a caring manner.

The Women’s Caucus committed to carefully reviewing the concerns presented and advancing legislative measures that restore safety, justice, and dignity for all survivors across Sint Maarten.

Victim Support Services is dedicated to providing confidential assistance, advocacy, and guidance to individuals affected by crime, abuse, major accidents and violence. Through counseling, referrals, and community engagement, VSS works to ensure survivors are protected, informed of their rights, and supported on their path to healing.

Like this: Like Loading...