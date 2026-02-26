USM and NIPA to Host Joint Press Conference on Strengthening Education in St. Maarten

SINT MAARTEN, Pond Island — The University of St. Martin (USM) and the National Institute for Professional Advancement Foundation (NIPA) will host a joint press conference on Friday at 12:00 noon at USM campus, Lecture Hall 202 to officially present their newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

This partnership marks an important step forward in strengthening collaboration between the two institutions, with a shared focus on expanding academic pathways, supporting workforce development, and creating more opportunities for students across St. Maarten, Saba, St. Eustatius, and the wider region.

Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, the Honorable Melissa Gumbs, is expected to be in attendance, highlighting the national importance of this partnership and its impact on preparing and empowering our people for future opportunities.

During the press conference, representatives from USM and NIPA will share the vision behind the partnership, outline the key areas of collaboration, and discuss the next steps for implementation. The agreement focuses on building stronger transitions into tertiary and post-secondary education, expanding foundation year programs, and enhancing professional development opportunities.

The event is expected to last approximately 45 minutes. Members of the media are warmly invited to attend and are encouraged to arrive on time to ensure a prompt start.

