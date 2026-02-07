Trilla-G turns trial into triumph with new song, “Congratulations.”

</noscript><iframe class=" lazy td-youtube-player" width="600" height="560" src="" data-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Bv7P8XBWkyQ?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720&&&" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" allow="autoplay">

Roseau, Dominica – Bouyon powerhouse Trilla-G is transforming one of the most challenging chapters of his life into a compelling message of gratitude and resilience with the release of his new single, “Congratulations.” The song is inspired by the artist’s recent battle with cancer and serves as both a personal testimony and an uplifting anthem for fans everywhere.

In a heartfelt message to his fans, he wrote: “Cancer was not a word I ever imagined hearing connected to my name, especially at this stage of my life. There were moments of fear, moments of exhaustion, moments where the weight of it all felt unbearable. But through it all, I held on to my faith and made a decision that as long as I had life, I had a chance to fight.”

Trilla-G (born Gael Jno Baptiste) was diagnosed in July 2025. From that moment, his life shifted dramatically, as he embarked on months of treatment to restore his health. What was at first a shock, soon became a motivator.

“It just sent me deeper into my faith, to be honest,” said the Billboard recognised artist, “I was more intentional about my health, I prayed, I went further into my creativity, and that just drove me on, day after day.”

Despite undergoing treatment, Trilla-G still performed throughout 2025- at Virginia and Miami carnivals, the UberSoca Cruise and in Aruba. The year climaxed with an unforgettable appearance at Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival, after which he left the island the very next day to resume his medical care. In the midst of this trying period, he also released his debut album, Take Me as I Am: The Album, a week prior to his showstopping WCMF performance — a bold statement of perseverance and purpose.

He shared his quiet battle with fans in today’s statement: “When I showed up, it took everything in me. And when I could not, my body simply would not allow it. “

“Congratulations” was written during this intentional season of reflection and to also celebrate his beating this disease. Since Thursday 5th February, he is cancer-free.

The song is about gratitude,” Trilla-G shares. “Grateful to still be here. Grateful for life, for faith, for people who stand by you — and reminding others not to wait for the worst to happen before they appreciate the blessings around them.”

Blending Trilla-G’s signature Bouyon energy with heartfelt emotion, “Congratulations” delivers a message that resonates far beyond any fete. It encourages listeners to celebrate life, even in times of struggle, and to find joy in simply being present. Trilla G is heading to the Carnival Season with high spirits, celebrating Dominica’s Real Mas in a profound and meaningful way.

Longtime collaborator Th3rd from the USVI joins him on the track which was produced by Andel “Fr3EzE” Horsford and Dernel Green. Additional writing was provided by Shane Maloone, Christon Jno Baptiste, with live guitar from Giovannie Green.

The official music video for “Congratulations” symbolically released two days after Trilla-G’s final treatment, marks a symbolic close to one chapter and the beginning of another. The video was shot by 365MMP with creative direction from Tridel Edwin, Anthony Nibbs, Trilla-G himself.

The song is available on all major streaming platforms. You can view the video on Trilla-G’s YouTube channel.

Like this: Like Loading...