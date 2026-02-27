Today Marks Final Deadline for 2026 Vehicle Stickers

Philipsburg – The Sint Maarten Tax Administration urgently reminds motorists that today, Friday, February 27, is the final day to pay for and collect their 2026 Motor Vehicle Stickers.

Motorists may visit the Receivers Office on Pond Island to pay for and collect their stickers. The office is open from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM, with cash payments accepted until 3:00 PM.

Payments can also be made online using credit or debit cards or via bank transfer. Motorists should bring their original documents, including valid insurance, inspection card, and, if applicable, bill of sale, when paying for and collecting their QR Code Stickers.

The Tax Administration urges all motorists who have not yet paid or collected their 2026 Motor Vehicle Sticker to do so before the office closes today.

