Threads of Identity Cultural Wear Expo Celebrates Caribbean Heritage and Creative Expression

Philipsburg, St. Maarten — The Threads of Identity Cultural Wear Expo, held on February 22, 2026, at Focus Forward Studios, brought together culture, fashion, and heritage in an intimate and inspiring setting. Led by Project Manager Stephania Prescod and funded by Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied, the event showcased the artistic interpretation of Caribbean identity through cultural wear. Although initial registrations included eight islands, six were represented: Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Dominica, Jamaica, St. Maarten, and Haiti, with the latter two presented as exhibition display pieces.

The expo welcomed attendees including the Honorable Melissa Gumbs, Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport, whose presence underscored the importance of preserving and celebrating cultural heritage. The event provided a platform where tradition met contemporary creativity, highlighting the stories, symbols, and national pride woven into each design.

A distinguished panel of judges — Karen Cadogan, Learie Hall, and Gerline Nikisha Isaac — evaluated the presentations using a transparent and structured judging framework. Their participation ensured fairness and credibility while honoring the artistic integrity and cultural depth presented by each designer.

After careful deliberation, the Dominican Republic, designed by Amauris Santos Vargas, was named First Runner-Up with a score of 230 points, earning a $200 cash prize. The overall winner of the Threads of Identity Cultural Wear Expo was Dominica, which received 265 points and a $300 cash prize. Although Aruba and the Dominican Republic were tied in scoring, the Dominican Republic secured the runner-up position based on a broader creative and design interpretation. The cash awards were presented in recognition of the significant effort, craftsmanship, and financial investment required to produce cultural wear.

The event was livestreamed via YouTube and social media platforms, extending its reach to audiences beyond the studio and reinforcing the project’s mission to promote Caribbean culture globally. Special thanks are extended to We Own T’ing, Precious Curves, and Focus Forward Media for their unwavering support in bringing the initiative to life.

Reflecting on the success of the expo, Project Manager Stephania Prescod shared, “Our hope is that this event and the display of cultural wear will serve as a catalyst for others to join and participate in future editions.” Threads of Identity stands as a powerful celebration of Caribbean heritage, demonstrating how culture, identity, and creative expression can unite communities and inspire future generations.

