Tax Administration Website Now Back Online

Philipsburg – The Sint Maarten Tax Administration is pleased to inform the public that its official website, www.tax.sx, is now back online and fully accessible.

Following an extended period of downtime, the Tax Administration thanks the public for their patience. The website’s return marks an important step in improving access to online information and services while strengthening the Administration’s digital presence.

Taxpayers can once again access essential forms, updates, and other resources, including direct access to the online services platform and current vacancies. While the platform is now operational, additional information and updates will be added over the coming weeks.

The Tax Administration invites the public to explore the website and take full advantage of the online services and updates now available.

For more information, please visit: www.tax.sx

