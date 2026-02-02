Successful FREEGAN Fundraiser at Pand Pannenkoek Schalkwijk Raises Over €1,200 for Food Security

Schalkwijk — Friday night, a vibrant fundraising event took place at Pand Pannenkoek Schalkwijk in support of Freegan Food Foundation. Together with the Dramaqueens, FREEGAN hosted an evening filled with music, dancing, laughter, and meaningful connection. The event welcomed 32 guests and raised more than €1,200 to support FREEGAN’s mission to strengthen food security and community resilience.

One of the highlights of the evening was the sale of homemade vegan spreads, prepared using ingredients and jars generously donated by Oogst. All products sold out completely. Guests also enjoyed live performances, singing, and inspiring stories about the impact of FREEGAN’s work.

FREEGAN founders DJ and Joost joined the program on stage, sharing the organization’s vision and mission while also performing alongside the artists, creating a warm and personal atmosphere.

FREEGAN extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended and contributed to the success of the evening. Special appreciation goes to Dramaqueens Alida and Petra for their creativity and energy, to Pand Pannenkoek Schalkwijk for hosting the event, and to Oogst for their generous support through ingredient and packaging donations.

The funds raised will directly support FREEGAN’s ongoing efforts to provide access to healthy food, education, and community-based support programs.

