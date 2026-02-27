Statia Artefacts to Feature in “The First Salute” Exhibition in Philadelphia

Sint Eustatius — Statia Government artefacts will be transported from the Heritage House on Statia for temporary display at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia. The artefacts are scheduled to return to Statia in line with the loan arrangements.

The items will be presented in “The First Salute: An Untold Story of the American Revolution”, a major Weitzman exhibition connected to the United States Semiquincentennial. The exhibition centres on Statia’s role in the American Revolution and explores the wider historical context, including Jewish life and trade in the Caribbean during the period.

The Region Deal Office is coordinating Statia Government’s contribution to the exhibition, including the temporary loan of selected artefacts. Representatives from multiple levels of government have been invited to attend the opening events.

Like this: Like Loading...