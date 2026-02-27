Home Local News Statia Artefacts to Feature in “The First Salute” Exhibition in Philadelphia

Statia Artefacts to Feature in “The First Salute” Exhibition in Philadelphia

48
Sint Eustatius — Statia Government artefacts will be transported from the Heritage House on Statia for temporary display at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia. The artefacts are scheduled to return to Statia in line with the loan arrangements.
The items will be presented in “The First Salute: An Untold Story of the American Revolution”, a major Weitzman exhibition connected to the United States Semiquincentennial. The exhibition centres on Statia’s role in the American Revolution and explores the wider historical context, including Jewish life and trade in the Caribbean during the period.
The Region Deal Office is coordinating Statia Government’s contribution to the exhibition, including the temporary loan of selected artefacts. Representatives from multiple levels of government have been invited to attend the opening events.
Previous articleRoad Works Commence on the Road to English Quarter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

© 721new.com - 2022-2023 All Rights reserved
MORE STORIES

Road Works Commence on the Road to English Quarter

English News

Today Marks Final Deadline for 2026 Vehicle Stickers

Headlines & Top Stories

Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset Celebrates Professional Excellence

Local News

Police Force of Sint Maarten: Traffic Advisory- Gospel Parade

Headlines & Top Stories