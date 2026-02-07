St. Maarten Tourism Bureau Strengthens Destination Marketing with Promotional Activations in Puerto Rico

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) continues to strengthen its presence in the Puerto Rican market through targeted destination engagement and consumer-facing promotions designed to drive awareness and visitation to the island.

Building on ongoing efforts to reconnect with Puerto Rican travelers, St. Maarten was represented by a delegation led by Jacqueline Louis, Caribbean Agent of the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, alongside the destination’s Marketing Officer, Gina Illidge, as well as a promotional team from Funtopia, showcasing the island’s vibrant cultural identity.

The team participated in the 10th Annual Feria de Viajes Tradeshow, hosted by Travel with Sears at Plaza Las Américas in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The highly anticipated Tradeshow welcomed more than 50 travel agents and attracted over 15,000 consumers, with a line extending into the mall as the doors opened.

Attendees enthusiastically visited the St. Maarten booth which was well branded to highlight the destination’s products and events, including the upcoming St. Maarten Carnival. Participants engaged in one-on-one discussions, workshops and presentations that highlighted the destination’s diverse tourism offerings, cultural experiences, and ease of access through Contour Airlines.

“As airlift continues to expand with Contour Airlines, and a new regional strategy is rolled out, STB remains committed to strengthening market presence and increasing visitor arrivals to St. Maarten,” said Gina Illidge, Marketing Officer for the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau.

Contour Airlines currently operates direct flights twice weekly between Puerto Rico and St. Maarten (Friday and Tuesday), offering a convenient 45-minute travel time that enhances connectivity between the two destinations.

In addition to the tradeshow, the team conducted a series of strategic sales calls across Puerto Rico, meeting directly with travel wholesalers and agents. These engagements reinforced St. Maarten’s positioning as a dynamic and accessible destination while strengthening partnerships within the travel trade industry.

“The Puerto Rican marketing and sales activations provided a valuable platform to promote St. Maarten’s distinctive tourism products, rich culture, and diverse experiences,” said Jacqueline Louis, Caribbean Agent for St. Maarten Tourism Bureau. “These seasoned travelers have a genuine love for St. Maarten, which was evident in the warm reception we received, often hearing ‘¡Me encanta St. Maarten! Many Puerto Rican travelers continue to choose St. Maarten for cruises, including excursions, culinary delights and shopping; from cheese and wine to jewelry and perfumes. We welcome them to keep visiting our friendly island paradise and also, to stay longer!”

The Puerto Rican market remains a highly valuable and strategic source market for St. Maarten, with strong cultural ties, repeat visitation, and growing air connectivity. As part of its continued commitment, the STB will continue its integrated destination marketing campaigns aimed at both travel agencies and consumers, designed to further strengthen awareness, inspire travel, and position St. Maarten as a top Caribbean choice for Puerto Rican travelers.

