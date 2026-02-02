Small Island Unity (SIU) Announces 2026 Award Winners: Celebrating SSS Diaspora Excellence in the Netherlands

THE NETHERLANDS — February 2, 2026 — The Small Island Unity (SIU) Foundation is proud to officially announce the winners of the 2026 SIU Awards. Following a high-engagement public nomination and voting period, ten icons from the Saba, St. Eustatius, and Sint Maarten (SSS) diaspora have been recognized for their outstanding contributions to culture, community, and entrepreneurship within the Netherlands.

The SIU Awards were established to shine a spotlight on the “Small in Name, LARGE IN CULTURE” spirit that defines the SSS islands. This year’s winners represent a diverse cross-section of talent—from heritage keepers preserving centuries-old traditions to modern entrepreneurs redefining the Dutch hospitality and media landscapes.

“We are incredibly proud of this year’s recipients,” said K Brown, Director of the Small Island Unity Foundation. “Living in the diaspora comes with unique challenges, but our community continues to prove that our culture is not just surviving in the Netherlands—it is thriving. These winners are the heartbeat of our unity, and their success is a win for all three of our islands.”

The 2026 SIU Award Winners & Categories:

Rising Star: Caeden Cj Hughes Celebrating an emerging talent who exhibits exceptional potential and dedication to their craft at a young age.

Performer/Entertainer of the Year: Dj Chrisania Recognizing the artist who brings the most energy, authentic island sound, and professional excellence to stages across the Netherlands.

Community Impact: Charvella Wilson Honoring an individual who has dedicated their energy to advocacy, support systems, and unifying the diaspora community.

Cultural Supporter of the Year: Astra Brown Awarded to a key advocate who consistently promotes SSS arts, artists, and cultural events, ensuring our traditions remain visible.

Unsung Hero: John Sandiford Celebrating the quiet leader who works tirelessly behind the scenes to bridge gaps and support others without seeking the spotlight.

Cultural Heritage Keeper: Edwina Hodge Recognizing a guardian of history who works to preserve the customs, stories, and traditions of the islands for future generations.

Culinary & Hospitality Excellence: Soul Sistahzz Honoring the team that provides the most authentic taste of home, combining high-quality service with true island hospitality.

Media Voice of the Year: Jojo (Bite The Bullet) Awarded to the most influential voice keeping the community informed, connected, and entertained through digital media.

Small Business of the Year: Cocktail Chanty Recognizing a small business that has demonstrated resilience, quality, and strong community engagement.

Entrepreneur of the Year: Cocktail Chanty The top honor for business leadership, innovation, and professional success within the diaspora.



The 2026 awards saw unprecedented participation from the community, underscoring the deep desire for the SSS diaspora to be seen and celebrated for its unique identity. As the foundation looks toward the future, these awards serve as a vital pillar in bridging the gap between the Caribbean roots and the European reality of our people.

For more information about the winners or the Small Island Unity Foundation, please visit www.Smallislandunity.com or follow us on social media @smallislandunity.

About Small Island Unity (SIU): Small Island Unity is a foundation dedicated to the empowerment and connection of the Saba, St. Eustatius, and Sint Maarten diaspora. By fostering cultural pride and professional excellence, SIU aims to ensure that the SSS community remains a vibrant and unified force in the Netherlands and beyond.

#Media Contact: K. Brown, Director Small Island Unity Foundation Email:info@smallislandunity,com

Social: @smallislandunity Website: www.Smallislandunity.com

Like this: Like Loading...