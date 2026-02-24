Sint Maarten Advances Early Childhood Development with New National Curriculum Guidelines

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — The Government of Sint Maarten has commenced the development of national Early Childhood Development (ECD) Curriculum Guidelines for daycare centers, marking a significant step toward enhancing early learning for young children.

The development of the curriculum guidelines is spearheaded by the Department of Youth and funded by the Tijdelijke Werkorganisatie, Ministerie van Binnenlandse Zaken en Koninkrijksrelaties (TWO). This initiative forms part of the broader education reforms under the Country Package agreement between Sint Maarten and the Netherlands. The guidelines will assist caregivers in implementing age-appropriate, play based activities that support children’s learning, social skills, and overall development.

This initiative supports updates to daycare legislation and builds upon the approved National ECD Minimum Standards. Together, these steps contribute to better quality care, clearer standards, and healthier environments for young children.

Daycare centers, educators, and other stakeholders will be consulted during the development process to ensure the guidelines are practical and reflect the local context.

The Government remains committed to investing in early childhood development, recognizing that strong foundations in the early years are essential for lifelong learning.

