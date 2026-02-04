Home Headlines & Top Stories Serious Traffic Accident on the Causeway

Serious Traffic Accident on the Causeway

121

 

COLE BAY, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is investigating a serious traffic accident that occurred on the Causeway on February 4th, 2026, just before 2:00 p.m.

Police Dispatch received several calls reporting the accident, which took place shortly after coming off the Causeway bridge on the Union Roadside. As a result of the collision, four persons sustained injuries. One male victim suffered a head injury with bleeding and was rushed to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for medical treatment.

The Traffic Department responded to the scene and has initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. At this time, the exact cause of the incident remains unclear.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

© 721new.com - 2022-2023 All Rights reserved
MORE STORIES

MP Lyndon Lewis: Honoring Our Roots, Reclaiming Our Power

Local News

MP Wescot-Williams Seeks Concrete Follow-Up on St. Martin Climate Impact Atlas

Headlines & Top Stories

Member of Parliament Wescot-Williams Calls for “Clean House First” Approach to...

Local News

Historic Lecture Sparks Hope for Bonaire’s Return to the UN Non-Self-Governing...

English News