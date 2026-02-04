Serious Traffic Accident on the Causeway

COLE BAY, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is investigating a serious traffic accident that occurred on the Causeway on February 4th, 2026, just before 2:00 p.m.

Police Dispatch received several calls reporting the accident, which took place shortly after coming off the Causeway bridge on the Union Roadside. As a result of the collision, four persons sustained injuries. One male victim suffered a head injury with bleeding and was rushed to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for medical treatment.

The Traffic Department responded to the scene and has initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. At this time, the exact cause of the incident remains unclear.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

