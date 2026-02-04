SER Curaçao helps shape global social justice agenda in Macedonia

Willemstad, Curacao— The Social and Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao played a prominent role last week at a major gathering of economic and social advisory institutions in Thessaloniki, in the Greek province of Macedonia, strengthening international cooperation on issues of social justice and economic transition. The event, hosted by the International Association of Economic and Social Councils and Similar Institutions (AICESIS), drew representatives from across the globe to discuss a new agenda aimed at guiding policy in an era of deep geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

As the immediate past chair of this global network of socio-economic advisory councils, the SER was not only officially present; a specialized technical delegation participated in key discussions on just transition and global social justice, the two central themes selected by the Greek leadership of AICESIS for its 2025–2027 term.

The meeting took place at a time when international cooperation faces significant strain. Escalating geopolitical tensions, competing national priorities and rising fragmentation in how countries approach shared challenges have made collective policymaking more difficult. Still, analysts argue that international dialogue remains indispensable to address cross-border issues such as climate change, conflict and widening economic inequality — all topics that featured prominently in the Thessaloniki program.

The Greek AICESIS agenda builds on the work initiated under Curaçao’s leadership, linking economic progress with inclusive social outcomes. In policy documents guiding the new work plan; just transition is defined as a shift toward sustainable, equitable and digitally enabled economies — a process where social dialogue plays a central role in ensuring that no group or region is left behind.

Discussions in Thessaloniki were grounded in policy realities rather than abstract theory. Delegates from economic and social councils worldwide examined tools for knowledge exchange, institutional capacity-building and coordinated recommendations for international policymakers. Participants consistently highlighted that effective global responses depend on structured dialogue, evidence-based insights and consensus across diverse societal stakeholders.

Representing the SER of Curaçao, an official technical team — acting on behalf of its chair — made significant contributions to the development of a set of planning tools intended for use in the coming months. These instruments are designed to systematically compare the experiences of economic and social councils around the world and support a shared foundation for international policy dialogue. The initiative aligns with AICESIS’s broader mission to strengthen the institutional foundations of social dialogue globally.

“This meeting confirms that social dialogue is not a theoretical ideal, but an essential instrument for making global transitions fair,” said Raúl Henriquez, director and secretary-general of the SER of Curaçao. “As a small society, we contribute through AICESIS to the development of practical tools and policy insights that can help not only Europe, but Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Latin America build inclusive and sustainable economies. At a time when multilateral cooperation is under pressure, this conference shows that genuine progress comes from partnership, exchange and collective action.”

On the sidelines of the Thessaloniki gathering, participants also discussed AICESIS’s future role in major international forums. These include the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, where AICESIS plans to coordinate its contributions around a shared agenda focused on social justice — an agenda that resonates with both European and global sustainability goals.

For the SER of Curaçao, the Thessaloniki conference reinforced that social justice and transition management are not merely academic issues, but practical frameworks for policy cooperation that cut across regions and continents — goals that were central to Curaçao’s own leadership of AICESIS.

Like this: Like Loading...