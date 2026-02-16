Salt & Soul Magazine Officially Launches, Celebrating the Heartbeat of St. Maarten

Philipsburg, St. Maarten – The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) proudly launched Salt & Soul Magazine on Friday, February 13th, in a vibrant celebration under the theme “Salt & Soul: A Celebration of St. Maarten.” The magazine highlights the island’s culture, lifestyle, and tourism, showcasing the people, heritage, and experiences that make St. Maarten unique.

Salt & Soul Magazine is available in print and online at www.saltandsoulmagazine.sx, giving readers access to St. Maarten’s stories anywhere. The print edition of Salt & Soul is scheduled to be distributed at hotels, resorts, cultural institutions, tourist information centers, school libraries, and key business locations across St. Maarten, ensuring both residents and visitors have access to the island’s stories and culture.

The launch event welcomed a distinguished guest list, including business leaders, advertisers, tourism stakeholders, and media partners. The program featured live steel pan music, performances, and remarks from the Hon. Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication Grisha Heyliger-Marten and Director of Tourism Mrs. May-Ling Chun. The magazine’s Editor-in-Chief and Marketing Officer of STB, Luis Hurtault, delivered the official editorial address.

Hon. Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten praised the magazine as a reflection of the island’s identity: “St. Maarten has always been shaped by salt, our sea, our trade, our resilience, and by soul, our culture, our creativity, our warmth. This magazine captures what truly sets us apart: the stories, the flavors, the music, the way strangers feel like family by the second day. Salt & Soul celebrates this beautifully.”

Director of Tourism Mrs. May-Ling Chun emphasized the significance of the magazine for both residents and visitors: “Salt & Soul is not just a magazine. It is history, heritage, culture; it is us. For our visitors, it tells the story of a living, breathing island. For our people, especially our younger generation, it preserves our heritage and inspires pride.”

The magazine, produced by the STB and coordinated by Marketing Officer Luis Hurtault, is designed as a cultural archive and creative platform. It highlights entrepreneurs, creatives, chefs, designers, and cultural leaders whose stories define the island’s unique character.

“In life, every new thing begins with a challenge,” said Hurtault. “Ten months ago, Salt & Soul was an idea. Today, it is a reflection of our community, our stories, and our resilience. This magazine is the salt of our past and the soul of our present.”

Salt & Soul Magazine is envisioned as an annual publication documenting the evolving culture, lifestyle, and tourism of St. Maarten, creating a collectible platform for locals and visitors alike.

STB would like to thank the advertisers, contributors, collaborators, creative teams, entrepreneurs, and the local community whose stories, creativity, and heritage brought Salt & Soul Magazine and its launch to life.

