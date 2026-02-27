Road Works Commence on the Road to English Quarter

Sint Eustatius — The Public Works & Services Department began road works on Wednesday, 25 February 2026 on the Road to English Quarter, in collaboration with contractor Trico Supplies N.V. The road works provide a temporary improvement in response to the current poor condition of the road and include grading and asphalt.

Island Commissioner Reuben Merkman, with responsibility for Public Works & Services, carried out an on-site walkthrough to review the road works and assess progress.

“This road project addresses urgent issues on the Road to English Quarter. We are also advancing preparations for structural works on the Behind the Mountain Road,” Island Commissioner Merkman said.

Preparations have started for a structural restoration and replacement project covering the Behind the Mountain Road, the Weg naar Lynch and the Road to English Quarter.

The Statia Government aims to have this road project ready for public tender later this year, subject to completion of the required preparations.

