Traffic Advisory – Road Measures in Cole Bay/Simpson Bay

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) informs the public that traffic measures will be implemented today to help alleviate congestion in the Cole Bay/Simpson Bay area during peak hours between 3:30 PM and 5:00 PM.

During this period, vehicles cannot use Arlet Peters Road to travel toward Cole Bay . All vehicles must instead use A.J.C. Brouwers Road toward Kruithoff Roundabout to reach Simpson Bay or Cole Bay.

. All vehicles must instead use to reach Simpson Bay or Cole Bay. Traffic from Simpson Bay will be directed along A.J.C. Brouwers Road toward Harold Jack , through the roundabout at Indigo Bay, and continue via Link 1 to Little Bay .

, through the roundabout at Indigo Bay, and continue via . Oversized vehicles unable to use Arlet Peters Road will be permitted to proceed via Kruithoff Roundabout to Brouwers Road .

unable to use Arlet Peters Road will be permitted to proceed via . All traffic using Union Road is requested to use Arlet Peters Road to reach A.J.C. Brouwers Road.

KPSM asks for the cooperation of all drivers to assist with this traffic management action and ensure smooth traffic flow. Police officers will be stationed at strategic points to assist with traffic and ensure safety. Motorists are urged to follow directions and plan for potential delays.

