Priority Service for Seniors During 2026 Sticker Collection

Philipsburg – The Sint Maarten Tax Administration is pleased to announce that seniors aged 62 and older will receive priority service during the 2026 Motor Vehicle Sticker distribution at the Receivers Office on Pond Island.

At Window 6, seniors will receive fast-track assistance for payments and priority when collecting their stickers at the collection window. This initiative is designed to reduce waiting times and provide a smooth and convenient experience for the senior community.

Seniors are reminded that the Receivers Office opens from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM throughout the month of February, with cash payments accepted until 3:00 PM daily.

To ensure a seamless experience, seniors are encouraged to come prepared with their valid insurance, inspection card, and bill of sale (if applicable), and to take full advantage of this priority service.

The final deadline to complete payments and collect the 2026 stickers is Friday, February 27. 

