Police present 2025 annual figures: mixed picture on Bonaire with concerns about violence and youth

KRALENDIJK – The police on Bonaire have presented their annual figures for 2025, painting a varied security picture. Some forms of crime, such as scooter theft, have decreased significantly, but at the same time, violent incidents, firearm possession among youth, and traffic issues remain important focal points for the coming years.

In 2025, police registered 712 property crimes. The number of scooter and motorcycle thefts dropped considerably, but this was offset by a clear increase in stolen (electric) bicycles. These crimes occurred most frequently in the neighborhoods of Playa, Antriol, and Nikiboko. In Playa, the focus was mainly on scooter and business break-ins, while Antriol saw many vehicle thefts and home burglaries reported.

According to Police Chief Alwyn Braaf, the police have been more visible in problem areas and at tourist locations. “Due to capacity growth in 2025, we have more patrols per shift and can conduct more targeted surveillance in addition to emergency response,” he said.

Violence concentrates on weekends

The number of violent crimes in 2025 totaled 327, with eighty arrests. Threats, assault, and domestic violence make up the largest share. Reports increase especially on weekends. Antriol and Playa recorded the most cases of threats and assault, while domestic violence occurs relatively frequently in Nikiboko.

Braaf expressed his concerns about the development of firearm incidents. “That requires a joint approach with other partners. As police, we cannot handle this alone.”

Many young suspects in firearm cases

In firearm offenses, police see a striking age distribution: nearly two-thirds of arrested suspects were between 15 and 25 years old. Throughout the year, particularly in the second quarter, the number of incidents increased. In total, 32 people were arrested under the Firearms Act and ten weapons were confiscated.

The police therefore explicitly focus on early intervention with youth. This involves seeking better cooperation and information exchange between agencies dealing with youth issues.

Traffic congestion and alcohol use

Traffic also remained an important focus area. In 2025, 1,401 collisions occurred on Bonaire. Police were present at nearly five hundred of these and issued 1,179 fines. Additionally, 206 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, both after accidents and during targeted checks.

Head of Community Policing Frank van der Lende called these figures concerning. “Of the drivers we tested after an accident, a remarkably large portion was under the influence of alcohol. We also see this problem during checks,” he said. “This underscores why we continue to focus on targeted alcohol controls.”

He emphasized that traffic safety will continue to receive structural attention. He also pointed to addressing reckless driving behavior with e-bikes and street racing, for which additional controls and measuring equipment are being deployed.

Extra attention to safety at dive sites

Safety around popular dive locations was also addressed. Theft at dive sites had been a persistent problem in recent years, although 2025 saw a slight decrease compared to the previous year. Police are now targeting this more specifically with visible presence.

“We have extra patrols around dive sites and in the city,” said Van der Lende. “Because we have more people on the street, we can be preventively present at places where tourists leave their belongings, in addition to emergency response.”

Outlook for the coming years

Police Chief Braaf concluded with appreciation for his staff and looked ahead to the coming years. “We have a project until 2030. If everything goes well, we’ll be in really good shape by then,” he said. “This way we continue to keep Bonaire as safe as possible for residents and visitors.”

View the presentation with all crime statistics for 2025 on Bonaire here



SOURCE: bes-reporter



