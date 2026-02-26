Police Force of Sint Maarten: Traffic Advisory- Gospel Parade

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) wishes to inform the general public regarding an upcoming Gospel Parade scheduled for tomorrow evening February 27th 2026, starting at 6:30PM – 9.30PM. To ensure the safety of participants and smooth traffic flow, motorists should take note of the following details:
Parade Route:
- Start: Methodist Church (Union Road, Cole Bay)
- Path: Union Road – Causeway Bridge – Airport Road Roundabout – Airport Road – Welfare Road – Kruijthoff Roundabout.
- End: Returning via Union Road to the Methodist Church.
Motorist Advisory
Officers will present to assist with traffic management. Motorists using these roads between 6:30 PM and 9:30 PM are urged to:
- Exercise patience and expect minor delays.
- Pay keen attention to the directions given by police officers and parade marshals.
- Consider alternative routes if traveling to the airport or through Cole Bay during these hours.
We thank the public for their cooperation in keeping this event safe for everyone.