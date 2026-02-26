Police Force of Sint Maarten: Traffic Advisory- Gospel Parade

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) wishes to inform the general public regarding an upcoming Gospel Parade scheduled for tomorrow evening February 27th 2026, starting at 6:30PM – 9.30PM. To ensure the safety of participants and smooth traffic flow, motorists should take note of the following details:

Parade Route:

Start: Methodist Church (Union Road, Cole Bay)

Path: Union Road – Causeway Bridge – Airport Road Roundabout – Airport Road – Welfare Road – Kruijthoff Roundabout.

End: Returning via Union Road to the Methodist Church.

Motorist Advisory

Officers will present to assist with traffic management. Motorists using these roads between 6:30 PM and 9:30 PM are urged to:

Exercise patience and expect minor delays.

Pay keen attention to the directions given by police officers and parade marshals.

Consider alternative routes if traveling to the airport or through Cole Bay during these hours.

We thank the public for their cooperation in keeping this event safe for everyone.

