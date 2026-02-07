Pedestrian involved in accident in front of ACE Cay hill remains in critical condition

CAY HILL, Sint Maarten — The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is investigating a serious traffic accident that occurred on Friday, February 6, 2026, at approximately 9:00 PM on the A.J.C. Brouwers Road.

A vehicle traveling from Arlet Peters Road in the direction of Welgelegen Road was involved in a accident with a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

As a result of the accident, the pedestrian involved, and sustained serious injuries to his upper body and head.

The victim was later transported by ambulance to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), where he remains in critical condition.

Further details regarding the injuries are not available at this time.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated fully with the officers.

The Traffic Department is conducting the investigation into this serious traffic incident.

Like this: Like Loading...