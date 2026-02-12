Open call for initiatives on Sint Maarten related to the commemoration of the History of Slavery 

UPDATE – SUBMISSION DEADLINE EXTENDED FOR SINT MAARTEN!

Het Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied (CCG) invites organizations on Sint Maarten to submit project proposals that contribute to awareness and commemoration of the trans-Atlantic history of slavery. This open call is being launched in collaboration with het Cultuurfonds (CFNL), with support from De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB).

This call is part of DNB’s program providing a one-time contribution of €500,000 for Bonaire and €500,000 for Sint Maarten, aimed at initiatives that create lasting cultural impact. The program is carried out in close cooperation with CFNL and CCG, who jointly advise DNB on the awarding of contributions.

Update:

– The submission deadline for Sint Maarten has been extended to February 28 – 2026. – Registration for Bonaire has closed.

Purpose of the Call

Support is intended for cultural institutions and organizations committed to:

the preservation of historical heritage related to the history of slavery;

the development of educational cultural programs that increase knowledge about this past;

the creation of museum or cultural facilities that promote awareness and ensure broad public engagement.

The goal is to support projects that make a sustainable difference in strengthening historical awareness and community connection.

Collaboration

CFNL and CCG jointly advise DNB on the selection of projects. CCG contributes its local knowledge and network within the Caribbean context, while CFNL provides its expertise in project assessment and grant-making. DNB is solely the funder. None of the three parties is involved in the development or implementation of the projects.

Submitting proposals – For Sint Maarten ONLY!

Local cultural organizations and institutions on Sint Maarten may submit their project proposals from until February 28 – 2026 via [email protected] (e-mail)

Important: Before submitting your project proposal, please read the instructions for this call on our website: https://cultuurfondscaribischgebied.com/eenmalige-bijdrage-dnb-voor-bonaire-en-sxm/

Projects will be assessed on cultural impact, feasibility, sustainability, and alignment with the theme of commemorating the history of slavery, with the aim of promoting awareness of the Trans-Atlantic History of Slavery.

More information about the requirements and the submission process can be found at:

www.cultuurfondscaribischgebied.com

Like this: Like Loading...