Ombudsman of Aruba elected as Regional Director Caribbean and Latin America for the IOI

ORANJESTAD, ARUBA – The Ombudsman of Aruba, Ms. Jurima Bryson, LL.M. has been elected Regional Director for the Caribbean & Latin American Region of the International Ombudsman Institute (IOI).

In June 2025 the Office of the Ombudsman announced that the Ombudsman of Aruba was admitted as a member of the IOI after extensive screening. The IOI is an international organization. It brings together more than 200 Ombudsman institutes from more than 100 countries. Its goal is to support cooperation, good governance, transparency and the protection of human rights.

As Regional Director, Ms. Bryson represents the Caribbean and Latin American region within the IOI. In this capacity, she promotes and facilitates the exchange of knowledge among member countries.

Her election reflects the international recognition of the work of the Ombudsman of Aruba and further strengthens Aruba’s position within the global network of Ombudsman institutions.

Ms. Bryson expressed her sincere appreciation for this unique opportunity: “I am deeply honored to receive this positive news, not only personally but also on behalf of my country, Aruba. With the support of my team, we have built an impartial, independent and professional institute on our small island. It is truly encouraging to see that, even in its early stages, our work has already attracted international recognition. This development gives Aruba access to a broader network and affirms the international standing of our Ombudsman institute. Just as I serve with dedication in my role as Defensor di Pueblo, Defender of the People, I will carry out my new role as Regional Director for the Caribbean and Latin America with the same commitment, dedication and sense of responsibility.”

