No drones over Frigate Bay during the CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting in St. Kitts 

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force has issued a statement that in the interest of national security and public safety, the operation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), commonly referred to as drones, is strictly restricted within the airspace over Frigate Bay, particularly within a one (1) mile radius of any official venue hosting activities associated with the CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting.

“This restriction is effective for the duration of the CARICOM Conference, February 24 to 27, and applies to all persons, including hobbyists, commercial operators, and media personnel, unless prior written authorization has been granted by the relevant competent authorities,” the police statement said.

It added that the prohibition extends to drone launch, operation, or landing from both public and private property within the restricted zones.

“The Police Force will actively monitor and enforce these restrictions in coordination with regional and international security partners,” the statement said.

The cooperation of the public is requested to ensure the safe and successful hosting of this important regional event.

