MP Sjamira Roseburg update the public on the Social Formation Traject (SVT) initiative for youth and young adults on Sint Maarten

GREAT BAY – Member of Parliament Sjamira Roseburg Explores Social Formation Traject Program for Youth, Young Adults, and Young Women on Sint Maarten

Member of Parliament Sjamira Roseburg is continuing her efforts to explore the introduction of a Social Formation Traject (SVT – Sociaal Vormingstraject) program for youth and young adults on Sint Maarten. This initiative has been part of her ongoing work, including conversations in the Netherlands and meetings locally with the Marines.

Recently, during her participation in the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultations (IPKO), MP Roseburg visited Aruba to meet with military officials directly involved in managing the SVT program there. These discussions provided valuable practical insight into how the program operates and the impact it has on youth and young adult development.

Following her initial proposal to the Ministers of Justice, Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (ECYS), and Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), MP Roseburg has taken additional steps to gather insight into how such a program could be effectively implemented locally.

While SVT programs traditionally focus on young adults, MP Roseburg is exploring how a Sint Maarten model could be adapted to place greater emphasis on youth between the ages of 12 and 18, while still supporting young adults who can benefit from structured guidance.

“By the time many young people reach 18, they may have already missed critical opportunities for guidance and early character development,” MP Roseburg noted. “Starting earlier allows us to focus on prevention rather than correction, while also continuing to support young adults in building positive skills for their future.”

Importantly, the SVT model is not about punishment. The program combines structured guidance from military personnel with mentorship and hands-on support from social workers and educators. The goal is to help youth and young adults build discipline,

confidence, and life skills, while also providing social guidance, encouragement, and educational support.

Currently, Sint Maarten lacks structured programs that bring together these elements to support both young men and young women. MP Roseburg is therefore examining how the SVT program can be made inclusive, giving young ladies the same opportunities for guidance, discipline, and personal development that boys and young men would receive. She believes this type of program could fill a critical gap and provide a foundation for youth and young adults to thrive.

MP Roseburg continues to engage stakeholders and regional partners as discussions and research move forward, to determine how a Sint Maarten model could best serve local needs.

“This is about investing earlier in our youth and supporting young adults as they navigate important life choices,” she said. “If we build strong foundations at a younger age and continue to guide young adults, we give them a better chance at making positive choices for their future. We will continue to dream, believe, and achieve.”

