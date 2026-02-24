Home Headlines & Top Stories MP Sjamira Roseburg update the public on the Social Formation Traject (SVT)...

MP Sjamira Roseburg update the public on the Social Formation Traject (SVT) initiative for youth and young adults on Sint Maarten

GREAT BAY – Member of Parliament Sjamira Roseburg Explores Social Formation Traject  Program for Youth, Young Adults, and Young Women on Sint Maarten 

Member of Parliament Sjamira Roseburg is continuing her efforts to explore the  introduction of a Social Formation Traject (SVT – Sociaal Vormingstraject) program for youth  and young adults on Sint Maarten. This initiative has been part of her ongoing work, including conversations in the Netherlands and meetings locally with the Marines. 

Recently, during her participation in the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultations (IPKO),  MP Roseburg visited Aruba to meet with military officials directly involved in managing the  SVT program there. These discussions provided valuable practical insight into how the  program operates and the impact it has on youth and young adult development. 

Following her initial proposal to the Ministers of Justice, Education, Culture, Youth and  Sports (ECYS), and Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), MP Roseburg has  taken additional steps to gather insight into how such a program could be effectively  implemented locally. 

While SVT programs traditionally focus on young adults, MP Roseburg is exploring how a  Sint Maarten model could be adapted to place greater emphasis on youth between the  ages of 12 and 18, while still supporting young adults who can benefit from structured guidance. 

“By the time many young people reach 18, they may have already missed critical  opportunities for guidance and early character development,” MP Roseburg noted.  “Starting earlier allows us to focus on prevention rather than correction, while also  continuing to support young adults in building positive skills for their future.” 

Importantly, the SVT model is not about punishment. The program combines structured  guidance from military personnel with mentorship and hands-on support from social  workers and educators. The goal is to help youth and young adults build discipline, 

confidence, and life skills, while also providing social guidance, encouragement, and  educational support. 

Currently, Sint Maarten lacks structured programs that bring together these elements to  support both young men and young women. MP Roseburg is therefore examining how the  SVT program can be made inclusive, giving young ladies the same opportunities for  guidance, discipline, and personal development that boys and young men would receive.  She believes this type of program could fill a critical gap and provide a foundation for youth  and young adults to thrive. 

MP Roseburg continues to engage stakeholders and regional partners as discussions and  research move forward, to determine how a Sint Maarten model could best serve local  needs. 

“This is about investing earlier in our youth and supporting young adults as they navigate  important life choices,” she said. “If we build strong foundations at a younger age and  continue to guide young adults, we give them a better chance at making positive choices  for their future. We will continue to dream, believe, and achieve.”

