MP Roseburg Submits Proposal to VSA, ECYS and Justice to Explore the Implementation of  a Social Formation Trajectory 

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – MP Sjamira Roseburg submits a proposal to the Ministers of  Justice ,Education Culture Youth and Sports (ECYS) and Public Health, Social  Development, and Labor (VSA) to explore a Social Formation Traject (SVT – Sociaal  Vormingstraject) program for young people on Sint Maarten. 

SVT is a structured youth development program that combines guidance from military  personnel with support from social workers and educators. It focuses on personal growth,  discipline, education, and preparing young people for the workforce, while also providing  mentorship and social guidance. 

The proposal is based on research and recently acquired information about the functioning  and seemingly positive results of SVT programs in Curaçao and Aruba. Importantly, SVT is  not about punishment, but about giving young people guidance and support to keep them  on the right track. 

Late last year, MP Roseburg visited students at the St. Maarten Vocational Training School  alongside representatives of the Marines. The session served as an introduction to the  program to gauge youth interest. The response was very positive, showing genuine curiosity  and enthusiasm. 

“These young people want to do well,” MP Roseburg said. “The goal is to support them in  making positive choices, gaining useful skills, and staying on the right path for their future.” 

The small-scale program will continue while discussions with the ministers explore the  possibility of a larger SVT program, potentially in collaboration with Aruba and Curaçao. MP  Roseburg will also continue following research and developments related to youth  programs and the SVT model to provide additional information to the government as  needed. “This is a shared effort, and continued research can help ensure any larger  program is informed and practical,” she added.

This initiative reflects a caring, proactive approach to youth development, giving young  people opportunities, guidance, and a chance to thrive.

